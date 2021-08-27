EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $163.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.