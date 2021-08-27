Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.28

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.