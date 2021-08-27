DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Raised by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5,692.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $74.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

