Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

