Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 451 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 493,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.17 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.