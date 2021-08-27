Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 60,259 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

