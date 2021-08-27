Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

MMI opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $433,829.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,112.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,267 shares of company stock worth $850,078 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

