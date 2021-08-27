Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $659.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,440.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.