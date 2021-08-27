Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down to $127.33

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.33, but opened at $120.00. Duolingo shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

