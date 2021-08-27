Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

