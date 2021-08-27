Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Cut by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 100,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

