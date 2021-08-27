DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

