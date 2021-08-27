Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $419.47

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.47 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 408.40 ($5.34). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 412.40 ($5.39), with a volume of 439,852 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

