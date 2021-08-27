Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dover were worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.13. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.