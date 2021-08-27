Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 152,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,679. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

