DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $603,822.36 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

