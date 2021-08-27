Domo’s (DOMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $97.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

