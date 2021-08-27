Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

