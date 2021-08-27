Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,016. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

