Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $97.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

