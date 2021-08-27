Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19-26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.