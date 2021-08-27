Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 135,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,758. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.22.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.