Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 135,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,758. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.
