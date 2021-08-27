Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

