DogeCash Price Tops $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,894.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00023146 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001405 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,740,966 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

