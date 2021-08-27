DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DOCU stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of -273.28, a P/E/G ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

