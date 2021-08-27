DOC.COM (MTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $12,537.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

