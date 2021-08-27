DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of DLO opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

