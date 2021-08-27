Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,688,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,541,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.