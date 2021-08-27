Digitex Token Trading Down 14.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.