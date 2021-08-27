DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.29.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.