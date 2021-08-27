DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 268,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,489 shares.The stock last traded at $130.68 and had previously closed at $114.39.

The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 132,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

