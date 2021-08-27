DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.85. 6,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

