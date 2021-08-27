Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Up 14,900.0% in August

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

DTCWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

