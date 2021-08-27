Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

ABF opened at GBX 1,978.50 ($25.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

