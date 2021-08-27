Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,290. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

