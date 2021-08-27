Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 6.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 76 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

