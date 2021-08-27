Depth Token (DEP) Price Hits $0.0350 on Exchanges

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $204,190.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Depth Token has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.00768310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

