DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DNZOY opened at $34.17 on Friday. DENSO has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.