Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

