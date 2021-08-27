Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

DELL stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 124,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

