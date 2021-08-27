Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DELL traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. 98,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

