Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Delek US stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

