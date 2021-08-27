Delancey W. Davis Sells 1,382 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delancey W. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $972,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 120.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

