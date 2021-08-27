Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $383.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $404.00 to $383.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.52.

NYSE:DE opened at $379.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.77 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

