DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $1,533.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $1,533.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030149 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,549,266 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

