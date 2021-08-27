Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 1,920.0% in August

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 1,920.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBCCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Decibel Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

