DATx (DATX) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $993,392.20 and $196,186.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

