Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.30. 4,100,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.31 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $139.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $134,343.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,436,457 shares of company stock worth $182,588,274. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

