Dana (NYSE:DAN) versus 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dana and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.11 billion 0.47 -$31.00 million $0.39 58.72 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dana and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 1 6 0 2.86 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dana presently has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.44% 14.58% 3.59% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dana beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

