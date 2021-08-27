Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching €70.70 ($83.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.34. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Daimler has a 1-year low of €41.56 ($48.89) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

